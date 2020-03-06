x
Phoenix community groups hold rally to 'defund police'

The organizers of the rally include Poder in Action, Black Lives Matter Phoenix Metro, Mass Liberation Arizona and Fund For Empowerment.

PHOENIX — Community groups came together to "demand" Phoenix city leaders to defund the police department. 

According to a Facebook event page, the organizers of the rally include Poder in Action, Black Lives Matter Phoenix Metro, Mass Liberation Arizona and Fund For Empowerment. 

"Kate Gallego has not been very vocal during this process, it is time she take action and lead the council to defund the Phoenix police department and invest in services and programs that truly make our communities safe and healthy," the event post said. 
The city's annual budget was on the agenda and demonstrators urged people who couldn't go to the protest to call in to the meeting and send comments. 

Part of the budget discussion includes potentially allocating $3 million for the civilian review board. The board that would provide oversight to police conduct was approved in a historic vote in February.  

The rally was planned for 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 200 Jefferson Street.

It was 106 degrees in Phoenix around 2 p.m., with a high temperature expected to reach 108 degrees.

