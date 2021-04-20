Phoenix community discusses future after Derek Chauvin conviction

Many are shocked but relieved.

PHOENIX — 12 News sat down with Pastor Betty Mcgee, community organizer Jacob Raiford, attorney Benjamin Taylor, and former Phoenix assistant police chief Andy Anderson to discuss the historic Derek Chauvin verdict.

All of them agree that change is still needed, but have different thoughts on how to move forward.

As a part of social justice groups W.E. Rising Project and NOCAP, Raiford believes that a new response group should be formed, separate from the police department, to respond to non-violent calls instead of officers.

McGee wants to see police departments, city, and state leadership to acknowledge the bias people of color face when met with officers.

Taylor says that more officers need to wear body cameras so officers and civilians feel safer.