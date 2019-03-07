PHOENIX — Police Chief Jeri Williams and the Phoenix City Council are presenting a new action plan in response to cries for change in the police department.

This is happening after a viral video sparked questions about excessive use of force by officers. The changes focus on a push for tracking when officers draw their weapons, an early intervention system for bad officers and instituting a community review board.

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams' action plan also called for technological advances. Tuesday night's meeting in Phoenix lasted several hours, and it was filled with a lot of people who were speaking up with strong emotion.

The advances include a program tracking how often officers draw their weapons and the race and ethnicity of people officers draw their weapons on. Chief Williams is also proposing an updated, more advanced early intervention system.

The Ames - Harper family at the center of the viral encounter plans to hold a news conference Wednesday outside the Phoenix City Council Chambers. They're expected to announce their cooperation with the investigation and decision to seek prosecution and punishment of officers involved in the video clip that went viral.