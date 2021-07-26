Phoenix city manager to retire after 8 years

Ed Zuercher worked with the City of Phoenix for more than three decades.

PHOENIX — Phoenix City Manager Ed Zuercher will retire after eight years on the job and more than three decades with the city, 12 News learned Monday.

Zuercher was named Phoenix City Manager in October of 2013. In the role, he reported to the mayor and city council as the chief administrative officer for the City of Phoenix, overseeing 15,000 city employees and all city functions, including the city's budget.

Zuercher held several roles within the city including public transit director, deputy city manager, mayor’s chief of staff and assistant city manager.

Zuercher was a teacher before he started working with the city.

