WATCH: Take a walk down memory lane with Metrocenter Mall

Metrocenter originally opened in the 1970s and was often referred to as the "crown jewel" of the Valley.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix is starting a new chapter for a Valley favorite with many great memories.

Metrocenter Mall is being demolished this year after nearly 50 years of fun.

On Thursday, city leaders marked the commencement of the mall's redevelopment and the revitalization of the Phoenix North Mountain Metro District. Construction personnel will begin pre-demolition work inside the mall on May 5.

Metrocenter originally opened in the 1970s and was often called the "crown jewel" of the Valley. Its large department stores and food court notably served as shooting locations for "Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure" in the late 1980s.



RELATED: Totally bogus! 'Bill & Ted' Circle K in Tempe is closing.

In November 2022, the Phoenix City Council voted in favor of the property's $850 million redevelopment and revitalization project.

The site will be transformed into a walkable village with 2,600 multifamily units and 150,000 square feet of commercial, retail and restaurant space. Light rail is scheduled to begin service to the area by 2024, along with the expansion of the Bus Rapid Transit program.



Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and Councilwoman Ann O'Brien along with dignitaries from Concord Wilshire and Hines attended Thursday's event.

Lots of nostalgia at Metrocenter Mall today. It’s almost time to say goodbye, but there’s plenty to be excited about with what comes next — a new urban village that will revitalize the area, from workforce housing to new shopping opportunities. #FutureIsPHX pic.twitter.com/z9WEZHrB0P — Mayor Kate Gallego (@MayorGallego) May 4, 2023

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Get to know 12News

At 12News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

12News is built on a legacy of trust. We serve more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

Stay connected by downloading the 12News app, available on Google Play and the Apple Store. Catch up on any stories you missed on the show on the 12News Youtube channel. Read content curated for our Spanish-speaking audience on the Español page. Or see us on the 12News Plus app available on Roku or Amazon Fire.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.