Phoenix City Council to vote on budget, activists demand police oversight board funding

Community activists are demanding the city cut 25 percent of the police department's budget to invest in a civilian review board.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix City Council is expected to vote on a tentative capital funds budget on Monday morning.

The council faces some public pressure from community activists demanding more accountability and transparency from the Phoenix Police Department.

Community activists want city leaders to cut 25 percent of the police department's budget to invest in a civilian review board.

Part of the budget discussion includes potentially allocating nearly $3 million for the civilian review board. The board that would provide oversight to police conduct was approved in a historic vote in February.

Monday's meeting comes on the heels of nightly protests in the Phoenix-metro area against police brutality and misconduct.

A group of protesters demonstrated during the council meeting last Wednesday which ended without a vote on a tentative budget.