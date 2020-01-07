Phoenix City Council to begin renaming Robert E. Lee Street, Squaw Peak Drive

Robert E. Lee Street is named after a Confederate commander, while "squaw" is a derogatory slur used historically to describe Native American women.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix City Council is expected to initiate the process of renaming two streets with controversial names during Wednesday's meeting.

The move comes after weeks of protests over racial injustice and police brutality around the country after the death of George Floyd.

Mayor Kate Gallego tweeted last month the city will begin the process to change the street names of Robert E. Lee Street and Squaw Peak Drive.

Robert E. Lee Street is named in reference to the Confederate soldier and commander during the Civil War, while "squaw" is a derogatory slur historically used to describe Native American women.

There has been pressure from citizens for leaders to change the street names in the past.

12 News has also spoken with some neighbors in the past who live on Robert E. Lee Street and they said they did not want the name changed.

The council meeting is at 10 a.m. You can watch online at phoenix.gov/phxtv or Phoenix Channel 11.