The cost of garbage collection in Phoenix is going up.

The Phoenix City Council approved staff’s recommendation Tuesday to increase the current monthly residential solid waste rate of $26.80.

The increase of will be phased in over two years, with residential customers paying an additional $3.75 in their April 2020 bill and another increase of $3.25 in January 2021.

The decision to approve the increase in the solid waste monthly rate was based on feedback from the public gathered by Phoenix Public Works Department staff.

Staff carried out a community outreach strategy during the months of December 2019 and January 2020.

More than 5,800 collected surveys from the community showed a 90% satisfaction with the city’s delivery of solid waste services.

