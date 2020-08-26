Phoenix City Council expected to vote on settlement with Dravon Ames, Iesha Harper

The Phoenix City Council is expected to approve a payment for $475,000 for Dravon Ames and Iesha Harper.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix City Council is expected to vote on several settlements on Wednesday, including one that is nearly half a million dollars for the family of Dravon Ames and Iesha Harper.

The $475,000 settlement comes about a year after video of the violent encounter between Ames, Harper, their small children and Phoenix police went viral and sparked protests.

An officer was seen on camera sweeping Ames' leg out from under him while he was handcuffed and while the officer had a gun to his head.

Harper, who was pregnant at the time, was also held at gunpoint with her two young daughters.

Officer Christopher Meyer, one of the officers who was involved in the incident, was fired after the incident sparked national outrage.

Meyer is seen in the video sweeping Ames' leg while the man was handcuffed and yelled, "If I tell you to do something, you (expletive) do it."

Ames and Harper were detained but were not arrested.

The confrontation happened after one of their children, according to police, stole a doll from a dollar store.

The Phoenix City Council is expected to vote on six separate settlements during its Wednesday meeting. They could cost a total of nearly $2 million.

You can watch the meeting online starting at 2:30 p.m. The agenda can be found here.