Phoenix church leads 'White Silence is Violence' march

PHOENIX — There was a small march through downtown Phoenix Sunday morning. It was called “White Silence is Violence” and called on white people to publicly stand by the Black Lives Matter movement.



It began in First Church’s parking lot in downtown Phoenix. A couple dozen people gathered with their flags and different signs as a hymn was sung and First Church Pastor James Pennington delivered a message.

"That's the ultimate goal today, right. That we would be at one,” he said, "that we would realize our joint humanity."

The march then commenced from what was essentially Second Street and McDowell Road. The people weaved their way through downtown, bringing their message directly to the public.

"We've been silent for way too long,” a protestor said. “We all know what's going on, but we don't ever say anything."

The group was destined for the sculpture titled "Release The Fear." It is partially made from weapons used in violent acts throughout Arizona.

There, the protesters sang Amazing Grace. And Madeline Valiquette, who helped paint "Black Lives Matter" across the church parking lot, talked about what today meant.

“It's really important that especially a church make such a statement about how these protests are important,” she said. “And how Black lives matter and will continue to matter. So I think it's really cool what's going on today."

Pastor Pennington also noted recent protests have been attended by a very diverse group of people.