PHOENIX - Phoenix Children's Hospital was put on a short lockdown for precautionary reasons Friday as Phoenix PD officers and SWAT searched for a suspect in an unrelated crime in a parking garage, police said.

According to Phoenix PD, around 1:30 Friday afternoon, police followed a suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery into a PCH parking garage.

The suspect was contained in the garage and taken into custody by SWAT without incident, and police said the lockdown on PCH was lifted afterward.