PHOENIX — A case of road rage between a pedestrian and a passing driver is believed to have led to a Carl's Jr. being evacuated in Phoenix, police said.

Police said a man was crossing the street at 24th Street and Thomas Road Monday afternoon. A person driving by told police the man pointed what appeared to be a gun at the driver before walking into a nearby Carl’s Jr.

Customers and employees told police the suspect walked into the restroom before officers arrived. Police evacuated the people inside the restaurant and secured the scene.

Police said they obtained surveillance footage that showed the man walked inside, sat down for a couple of seconds and ran from the scene shortly before police got there.

Police said they aren’t sure whether the man actually had a gun. They are working to identify the man from the surveillance video.

The suspect is described as a man 20 to 25 years old, wearing a white baseball cap and a white shirt.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Phoenix police at (602) 262-6151 or if they wish to remain anonymous, 480-WITNESS (6377) OR 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speaking.

