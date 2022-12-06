Phoenix car crash leaves child dead, others injured

The crash occurred Tuesday morning near 7th Street and Thomas Road.

PHOENIX — A child is dead and several others are injured after a car crash in Phoenix Tuesday morning.

Officers arrived at the scene near 7th Street and Thomas Road and found two vehicles that were involved in a crash, according to the Phoenix Police Department. After speaking with witnesses, officers said they were told a car traveling eastbound crossed into the westbound lanes and hit another car.

Police said a man driving the westbound car was sent to the hospital with two other children who were in the car. According to officials, one of the children did not survive.

Authorities also stated a woman and child were in the eastbound car. The child was sent to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The intersection where the crash occurred will be closed for several hours as police investigate the scene. The identities of the victims were not immediately released.

