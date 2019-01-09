PHOENIX — Crews rescued a driver who went into a canal in Phoenix Saturday night.

The Phoenix Fire Department said rescue crews were sent to the canal at 25th and Dunlap avenues for reports of a small SUV that had driven into the water.

The water was up to the SUV's door, and the driver could not get out, Phoenix FD said. Crews used a ladder to rescue the driver from the canal.

Firefighters said the driver was uninjured and did not require any medical attention.

Police are investigating how the car ended up in the canal.