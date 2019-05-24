Valley residents won't have to travel too far to see what is being called the fast-growing city in the country. They might be living in it.

More than 25,000 people flocked to Phoenix between July 1, 2017 and July 1, 2018, according to the United States Census Bureau. That amount of people put the city at the top of the agency's list of the 15 cities with the largest numeric increase between that time period.

But Phoenix isn't alone. Buckeye is growing fast too, according to the data.

Buckeye topped another list of the 15 fastest-growing cities in the country released by the U.S. Census Bureau Thursday. The list focused on cities with a population of 50,000 people or more and was based on percentage growth over a year between July 1, 2017 and July 1, 2018.

Buckeye's 8.5% growth topped the list and made it the only Arizona city to be featured in the list. According to the city, Buckeye reached a population of 74,370 in the one-year time period. The population is estimated to be 82,600 today.

According to a release from the city, Buckeye moved from the fifth spot last year to overtake the number one spot this year.

"The city is likely to stay in the top 10 for years to come," the city of Buckeye said in a release.