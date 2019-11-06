PHOENIX - A brush fire that broke out near Scottsdale Road and Pinnacle Peak Road is now completely contained after it grew to about 450 acres.

Nearly 60 firefighters worked to contain the fire, which was eventually named The Appaloosa Fire and required nearly 60 firefighters from multiple agencies.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Pinnacle Peak Road is closed from Tatum Boulevard to Scottsdale Road.

According to the city of Scottsdale, southbound Scottsdale Road is currently closed at Pinnacle Road. All southbound traffic is being diverted east onto Pinnacle Peak Road and all westbound traffic is being diverted north onto Scottsdale Road.

Sky 12 captured video of the brush fire on Tuesday afternoon.

