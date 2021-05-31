Phoenix breakfast favorite 'Matt’s' opening in Peoria

Founder Matt Pool says the environment is right for another restaurant, even during this pandemic.

PEORIA, Ariz. — A Phoenix culinary icon is expanding to the northwest Valley.

Matt’s Big Breakfast, with a legacy of 17 years in Arizona, is preparing to open its fifth location in Peoria near 75th Ave and the 101.

The time is right

The breakfast joint is famous for its fluffy griddle cakes and thick-cut, locally sourced bacon.

“Things aren’t 100% back to normal, but it’s definitely trending in the right direction,” Pool said.

There is not a firm opening date yet but Pool says the restaurant will open sometime in June.

Restaurants Face a Dilemma

Hiring remains a challenge for restaurants across the Valley.

After experiencing better profits in April 2021 compared to April 2019, restaurants face a dilemma. They can’t keep up with demand and they can’t hire fast enough.

“This is really one of those situations if you’re a business guy like me, I love the stimulus and hate the stimulus,” said business owner Tilman Fertita to CNBC this week.

The stimulus money is helping to fuel the return of retail, tourism, and restaurants, Fertita said. But it’s keeping many who are receiving unemployment benefits from returning to the workforce.

“Our problem in America running at 6% to 7% unemployment, is that 6% to 7% doesn’t want a job,” Fertita said.

Finding Ways to Attract Employees

Pool said they’ve made several hires already and plan to have at least a couple dozen employees in place before opening. Pool hopes his company’s friendly, flexible working environment attracts employees. Many hires come by way of networking, Pools said.

There are other factors that might attract applicants.

“You know obviously a higher wage is a motivator,” Pool said. “We even now, we pay overtime. You know, normally as a business you try to avoid paying overtime.”