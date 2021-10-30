Phoenix boxing gym damaged by fire

The fire sparked at Hammers Boxing Gym near 27th Avenue and Bell Road.

PHOENIX — A boxing gym in north Phoenix was damaged after the roof of a strip mall caught fire Saturday morning.

The fire sparked at Hammers Boxing Gym near 27th Avenue and Bell Road. Crews saw light smoke coming from the roof and quickly put it out.

Firefighters said the flames came from the attic of the strip mall where the gym is.

No other businesses were damaged.

It’s unknown how much damage the gym suffered, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

