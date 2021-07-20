Valley bakery helps fans cheer on Suns with Phoenix-themed treats

Cheering on the Phoenix Suns during the NBA Finals is even sweeter with these delicious desserts.

PHOENIX — It all comes down to this, the Suns are facing elimination as they take on the Bucks in Game 6 of the NBA Finals Tuesday. One Valley bakery is sweetening the big day with a signature cupcake with a tasty spin on a local favorite, the churro.

Urban Cookies in Phoenix was started by husband and wife, Brady and Shaun Breese. The shop opened 16 years ago after a short, but focused, breakfast conversation between the two.

"It just kind of came down to four cookies, I taught myself how to bake and it just kept morphing into different items from there," Brady said.

Fast forward to now and meet the "churro-fied" Suns cupcake.

"We did a dehydrated sweet potato sugar powder, rolled the cupcake in that, like a unicorn glitter, frosted it with buttercream and add sprinkles and we're good to go, for the Phoenix Suns," he explained.

And as soon as the new dessert hit the cooling rack, interest in the treat took off.

The Valley treat is measuring up to the gold, or in this case, "purple" standard but don't sleep on the sweets. They do tend to sell out quickly.

Plus, if cupcakes aren't your thing, not to worry, there are donuts and cookies too! You can find more on their menu on the bakery's website.

