An attorney is facing sex abuse charges relating to an incident in his car after he was thrown out of an social event in August.

Attorney Sal James Rivera was thrown out of an Aug. 28 party and groped the woman who drove him home, according to police documents.

The location of the party police say Rivera, 49, left that evening matches the location of Democratic governor candidate David Garcia's primary night event that night.

Rivera was drunk, became combative and was asked to leave the event, documents say. A witness argued with him about driving home, and a woman agreed to drive him there in his car.

On the ride, Rivera made sexual comments to the woman, then began touching her neck and pulling her hair. Police say he eventually touched her breast over her clothing.

When she repeatedly told him to stop, he did not, so she physically removed his hand from her body, documents say.

She drove into the parking lot of a convenience store and got out of the car to call others from the gathering. At that point, Rivera got into the front seat and drove the car from the scene.

When the victim called Rivera, he apologized for his actions, referred to her as a victim and said there was no excuse for his actions. But in a police interview, he said he was drunk that evening and could not remember what happened after he left the event or how he got home.

Rivera faces one count each of felony sexual abuse and misdemeanor assault.

According to the Rivera Law Group's website, Rivera's legal practice is focused on government relations, as well as business and personal injury and land use regulation.

The site says he served as the founding president of the Arizona Economic Resource Organization, appointed by then-Gov. Janet Napolitano in 2008.

