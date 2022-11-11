Phoenix still topping inflation charts. Here's how it's affecting holiday plans

While the inflation rate did improve slightly in the Phoenix metro area, people are still struggling with affordability.

PHOENIX — The rate of inflation in Phoenix has fallen almost a whole percentage point since August, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

New numbers released Thursday show the inflation rate in the Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale metro area is now 12.1%, down from 13% in August.

However, people are still struggling with rising costs, and Phoenix still tops the country's inflation list.

United Food Bank is one place where people have been turning to for help.

"The need has skyrocketed during inflation," Grace Astor, United Food Bank's director of corporate relations, said.

Inflation, Astor said, is leaving more families needing help in the eastern part of Arizona.

"We used to build 26,000 emergency food bags a month, and now they're expecting us to build 36,000 a month to keep up with the demand," Astor said.

Beyond just the food the non-profit is providing to people, Astor said it's taking a toll on the organization too.

"In our fuel costs alone, we used to have $10,000 a month that we would spend on fuel costs, and now it's over $21,000," Astor said.

United Food Bank is getting ready to host its "Great Turkey Tuesday" event in Mesa, hoping to collect 2,000 turkeys and donations to help feed even more people this holiday season.

"The month of November is our highest demand for food for families. And so we're seeing around 2000 families is what we're anticipating to serve for our holiday distribution," Astor said.

It's the holidays that Matt Schulz, Chief Credit Analyst at Lending Tree, said will also be affected by inflation, as he anticipates inflation won't be getting better soon.

"Any expectations you have about what you're going to spend this holiday season, it may be worth going into that budget and adding a few percent on to what you expect," Schulz said.

While the United States and Arizona saw a small improvement in inflation, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Schulz said people should have a plan going into the new year.

"It's really important to knock down your credit card debts as much as you can going forward in the next few months because that debt that you have is only going to get more expensive," Schulz said.

2023 is also what United Food Bank said they're preparing for as well.

"We're seeing the need growing and rising," Astor said.

