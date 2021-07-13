Valley preps for possible severe weather as storm chances increase Tuesday

PHOENIX — The Valley has seen its fair share of stormy weather over the past few days. High winds and driving rains even caused power outages across parts of the Phoenix area.
And it looks like we may be seeing more severe storms over the next 24-48 hours.
Forecasted temperatures are dropping, but storm chances are on the rise Tuesday as more moisture makes its way into the area. Team 12's Krystle Henderson said storms could pop up later Tuesday afternoon and into the evening.
According to the National Weather Service, a Flash Flood Watch will be in effect on Tuesday afternoon for portions of Arizona. The Phoenix area and burn scars east of the Valley are included in the watch expected to last until Wednesday.
Along with the flash flooding, Henderson also said it's important to watch for debris flows if you're in potential flood areas. Watch the video below for more info on this phenomenon.
