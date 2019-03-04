PHOENIX — Melissa Bankston knows all too well what happens to a child with autism when their senses are overloaded, like the first time she took her son Tony to get a haircut.

Tony was diagnosed with autism when he was just 18 months old. Bankston said he tensed up the first time she took him to the barber shop.

"Once the barber would come to him with the blade and start cutting his hair you would think someone was trying to cut his fingers off,” she said.

For families like Bankston's, who have a child with autism, just going out to public places can be a daunting task.

"As a parent I sometimes don’t want to go out because I don’t’ want to disturb the experience of other people,” Bankston said.

April is National Autism Awareness Month. According to the CDC, one in every 60 children in the U.S. are diagnosed on the autism spectrum.

During this month some of the Valley’s most visited attractions are modifying their shows and events to make them more autism friendly.

Daniel Openden from Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center says the Valley ranks at the top when it comes to autism-friendly venues.

What are these Valley places doing during Autism Awareness Month?

• OdySea Aquarium is lowering lights and music this weekend for their autism friendly event. The 3D theater will be converted into a quiet place with games and bean bags.

• Harkins Theatres and Studio Move Grill will both be modifying lights and reducing the volume at selected locations for sensory friendly screenings of movies like Dumbo.

• On Friday April 12 the Arizona Diamondbacks host their Autism Awareness Night where they will have several resources booths. A portion of each ticket purchased will be donated to SARRC but you have to buy the ticket on their website here.

Several restaurants around the Valley will also be dishing up autism-friendly environments.

For the full calendar of events for Autism Awareness Month, SARRC's website.