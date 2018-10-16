PHOENIX — The Phoenix area is seeing scattered rain showers and lower than average temperatures Tuesday as a low-pressure area moves slowly over Arizona.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix said the rain chances and cloud cover will decrease into the evening. Overall, we should see more dry hours than wet in the Valley, according to 12 News Meteorologist Lindsay Riley.

As for the rest of the week, get ready for drier and slightly warmer weather.

Moisture will move into the area again this weekend, which will mean more showers, cloudy skies and below normal temperatures.

In the High Country, snow showers fell along Interstate 40 near Flagstaff throughout the morning, making travel in the area difficult. NWS said snow will mainly continue across far northern Arizona into Wednesday.

