PHOENIX — The Phoenix area has some new budding tech geeks ready to change the world.

A two-day technology camp for local youth wrapped up Thursday afternoon.

About 140 local kids participated in Best Buy's Geek Squad Academy held at the Phoenix Boys & Girls Club Program Services Center.

Students ages 10 to 14 learned the basics of building a website, producing music beats, shooting stop-motion films and they even programmed actual robots. For two days, students explored the boundless world of technology -- for free.

"I am being lucky to have this opportunity to do this," Tech Geek Delanie Quijada said.

Geek Squad members travel around the country during the summer hosting technology-based camps for kids and teens. Program organizers say this is a way to get kids interested in STEM fields.

These introductions to technology and science fields early on are meant to prepare students for future careers. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, more than 80 percent of jobs will require tech skills by 2020.

"it's a great way to get their foot in the door," Gabriel Villarreal, Geek Squad Academy field lieutenant, said.

The academy is unique in that it separates boys and girls.

Organizers say research has shown girls learn better without boys around. And with only about 18 percent of women graduating with computer science degrees they want to spark the interests of as many girls as possible.

The two-day camp ended with each student earning a certificate as an official tech geek. They left inspired and a bit more tech-savvy.