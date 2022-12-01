'We've got to do a better job': Phoenix approves safety plan to reduce rising traffic deaths

Phoenix experienced a 25% jump in road fatalities in 2021 compared to the previous year. The city council voted Tuesday to approve a new roadway safety plan.

Phoenix's roads are becoming deadlier and the city is taking steps to reduce fatalities by launching a data-driven safety plan.

Roadway fatalities increased by 25% in 2021 compared to the previous year. Pedestrian fatalities notably jumped from 69 in 2020 to 97 in 2021, according to preliminary data released by the city.

On Tuesday, the Phoenix City Council voted 7-2 to begin instituting the framework of "Vision Zero," a nationwide campaign that aims to eliminate all traffic-related fatalities.

According to their website, the Vision Zero network convenes leaders in the realms of public health, transportation planning, engineering, policy, community advocacy, and the private sector to develop and share promising strategies to improve public safety.

City officials said the Vision Zero distinction could help Phoenix become eligible for more federal funding opportunities related to roadway projects.

Though the Vision Zero network consists of more than 50 other municipalities, including the city of Tempe, Phoenix said the distinction won't obligate the city to implement universal measures, like widespread reductions of speed limits or citywide lane reductions.

"Phoenix’s action plan will be completely distinctive based on expert staff and consultant evaluation and recommendations, community input, and council approval," city documents state.

The details of Phoenix's new plan will become clearer in the coming months as city officials conduct more community outreach, but Transportation Director Kini Knudson said it may involve intersection improvements and strategic planning.

Knudson said it's becoming increasingly crucial for Phoenix to take action because the city's logging, on average, at least one traffic death every other day, totaling hundreds of deaths each year.

"The number of deaths on our roadways each year could fill a 737 (plane). This is absolutely not acceptable for us," Knudson said.

Many members of the city council advocated for adopting the Vision Zero framework in order to reduce the growing number of traffic deaths recorded throughout the city.

"We've got to do a better job," said Councilmember Debra Stark.

Councilmember Yassamin Ansari said she frequently receives complaints about Phoenix's hazardous roadways and hopes the city's action plan will make some impactful improvements.

"People are literally afraid to walk, to bike, to drive their cars in the city," Ansari said.

But some city leaders think the Vision Zero distinction doesn't have much merit and distracts the city from making more practical changes.

Councilmember Sal DiCiccio, who voted against the measure on Tuesday, said the city should move ahead with fixing roads and revising yellow-light times rather than focus on the Vision Zero network.

"It's going to do absolutely nothing in the city of Phoenix to make things safe," DiCiccio said.

