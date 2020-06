There were no obvious signs of trauma, and the medical examiner's office will determine what caused the child's death.

PHOENIX — A 9-month-old has died after being found not breathing Sunday morning.

Authorities found the child when they responded to a report of an injured person near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road around 7 a.m.

The baby was pronounced dead at the hospital.

