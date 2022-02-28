Phoenicians warning others about metal spikes on Valley highways, trails

Valley residents in the subreddit r/Phoenix are sharing stories of seeing small spikes that can ruin tires on highways and trails.

PHOENIX — Users in the r/Phoenix subreddit on the social media site Reddit are warning others about small spikes being found on bike lanes and highways in the Valley.

One user reported finding a small spike known as a caltrop in the bike lane on Bush Highway on Feb. 22, 2022. Four days later another user posted that their son ran over two caltrops while driving through Fountain Hills.

“This evening my son was driving through Fountain Hills on his way home from work and ran over two caltrops, one in each of his back tires, which are ripped open. Cost to replace: $425,” the post read.

The two posts have hundreds of comments between them. Some comments anecdotally mention seeing a third post about caltrops on an Arizona hiking trail, as well.

What exactly is a caltrop? According to dictionary.com a caltrop is, “a spike metal device thrown on the ground to impede wheeled vehicles.”

One of the posts on Reddit shows a small piece of metal with a spike sticking straight up from its base. The image of the caltrop is similar to caltrops being sold on Amazon.com where it is described as “tire puncture spikes.”

