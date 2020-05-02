PHOENIX — The Valley woke up to a cold day in the Phoenix area as temperatures bottomed out in the 30s overnight.

Many people were grabbing their coats to head out the door with such chilly temperatures.

"I went for coffee and danish with a friend and we had a good time but we had our winter coats on," Ann Hudak said.

Even Liz Christian, who's visiting from British Columbia, didn't leave without her jacket.

"Stuck my head out the door and went back in and decided to get my parka so I'd be most comfortable walking around," Christian said.

Plants around the Valley are getting an extra layer too.

Ryan Jerrell with Dig It Gardens said it's best to get plants covered all the way to the ground with frost cloth as a sheet or towel doesn't cut it in the cold temperatures.

"The ability for the cold to get through that it's pretty easy," Jerrell said.

As for the priority plants to get covered Jerrell said it's better safe to cover plants than not.

"Anything that's freshly planted that is more tender...and anything that's a cactus or succulent," Jerrell said.

