Summer is almost here, but the warm temperatures in the Valley don’t wait until summer. Everyone needs to be cautious of the heat, and don’t forget about protecting your furry friends.

Fulton Homes Cause for Paws want to keep dogs safe during the hot months by giving away free booties at Pet-Smart locations throughout the Valley.

When the temperatures reach 104°, the sidewalk is at 149° and the concrete is at 162°.

The dog’s paws burn after 5 minutes on a 120° surface and after one minute on a 140° surface.

Starting May 19 through July 14 the Cause for Paws will be giving away 50 pairs of booties for free:

• Petsmart 5/19 11am-1pm /2901 W Agua Fria Fwy – Deer Valley Town Center

• Petsmart 5/26 from 11a-1p / 10825 N Tatum Blvd at Tatum & Shea – Paradise Village Gateway

• Petsmart 6/2 from 11a-1p /1140 E Elliot Rd, Tempe, AZ 85284

• Petsmart 6/9 from 11a-1p /2840 W. Chandler Blvd – Chandler Blvd and 1010

• Petsmart 7/7 from 11a-1p /10825 N. Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85028

• Petsmart 7/14 from 11a-1p /1140 E Elliot Rd, Tempe, AZ 85284

