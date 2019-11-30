FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. — Shiping "Sue" Peterson has been in Chinese custody for three months, she was only supposed to be there for four to five days.

According to friends, Peterson left for China for her father's funeral back in August.

When landing in China, a police officer took her and her son off the plane. They would take Peterson's United States passport and take her into custody.

Her son Dawei "David" Jiang would be released. It would not be until weeks later after David called the U.S. Embassy that he would learn she was being detained due to the crime of "provocation."

It is unclear at this point what she did to be accused of provocation.

“People are trying to find a rationalization. Communists do not need a reason to imprison someone,” Merita Idrizaj, Sue's friend, said.

Sue, as she is known by her friends, has worked as a massage therapist in the Fountain Hills area for at least the past five years.

“Sue is great. She will always be there for you. She was always there for me,” Dina Galassini said.

Her friends describe Sue as soft-spoken, humble and kind – a woman who left her home country of China where she was a doctor for a life in America.

When she received news her father had passed away, she bought a plane ticket to return.

Sue's brother did find a Chinese lawyer to help represent her, but it is unclear what is next for the American citizen.

Back in Fountain Hills, her son is without a mother, her business has had to shutter its doors, while her house almost went into foreclosure, getting a notice after two bills were missed.

“The whole life she built here could be gone in minutes,” Idrizaj said.

Her friend Dina now has power of attorney and is paying bills, but it is unclear what will happen if her detainment continues to go on.

Her friends have reached out to local officials to try and put more pressure to bring their friend back home.

“I just feel like there is an empty space in this town,” Galassini said. Sue, I want you to stay mentally strong because I know it’s really hard."

The friends said if you would like to help, to please contact your local congressional representative to put pressure on bringing Sue back home. Here is where you can find your local representative.

As of right now, there is no word of when Peterson may be able to return home.