PHOENIX — The wife of suspended Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen has filed for divorce, accusing her husband of hiding and spending their money for his own benefit, 12 News has learned.

Raquel Petersen is seeking the divorce after 13 years of marriage.

She also wants custody of the couple's four children, ages 3 to 11, according to the divorce filing in Maricopa County Family Court.

Raquel Petersen says the marriage is "irretrievably broken and without a reasonable prospect of reconciliation."

The divorce filing comes as Paul Petersen fights more than 60 felony charges in an alleged 3-state adoption scheme. He also appealing his four-month, unpaid suspension as county assessor.

Raquel Petersen was last seen publicly with her husband when they returned to Phoenix in late October from a Federal Court hearing in Arkansas.

He had been jailed for three weeks after his arrest in California as they were returning from a family trip.

Paul Petersen's criminal case has affected his wife, as well.

Arizona prosecutors have seized up to $1.5 million worth of Paul and Raquel Petersen's assets – their property, bank accounts and vehicles. The proceeds could be used for potential restitution.

The divorce filing attempts to separate Raquel Petersen's financial fate from her husband's, alleging he was spending their money for his own benefit and that it continues to this day.

"Petitioner alleges that during the marriage Respondent, without her knowledge and consent, dissipated, wasted, encumbered, transferred, hid and concealed community funds for his own personal benefit," the divorce filing says.

Raquel Petersen's attorney couldn't be reached for comment. Paul Petersen, who is acting as his own attorney in the divorce, also couldn't be reached.

Follow this link to read the divorce filing and this link to read the response if you have trouble seeing the documents below.