Dog dies in Phoenix house fire, residents OK

The occupants in the home were able to make it out safely by the time firefighters arrived, officials said.

PHOENIX — A dog died in a house fire early Wednesday afternoon near 31st Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Firefighters responded to the residence and found a single-story home filled with heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the house, officials said.

Occupants inside the house were able to get out safely before the fire crews arrived, the department said. Unfortunately, the family pet died as a result of the fire.

The fire was extinguished quickly and did not spread to neighboring homes, officials said. The fire department’s crisis response team helped the residents of the home with any displacement needs.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, officials said.

