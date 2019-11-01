PHOENIX - A man is in critical condition after a shooting Friday morning in Phoenix.

Police say a special tactical unit was following a group of armed robbery suspects just after midnight. The unit tailed the suspects to 93rd Avenue and Camelback and did a traffic stop.

One of the suspects came out of the vehicle with a gun, according to Phoenix police. Officers then opened fire, striking the man, authorities said. He was shot by two officers and taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. No officers where injured.

Phoenix police said the people in the car are believed to be connected to an armed robbery at a fast food restaurant near Van Buren and Dysart in Avondale.

3 other people in the car were taken into custody.

At the time of this writing, Camelback is closed at 93rd Avenue and is expected to be closed through the morning rush hour.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.