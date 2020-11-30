Phoenix police officers shoot man allegedly armed with gun near Indian School Road, I-17

Police said the man was running into the street, waving a gun at people driving by.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police officers shot a man allegedly armed with gun on Monday morning.

Officers responded to the area of Indian School Road and I-17 around 4 a.m. A man was reportedly running into the road and waving a gun. The man was allegedly pointing the gun at people driving by on Indian School Road.

Officers tried to get the man to put the gun down, police said.

The officers reportedly used less lethal means to get the man to stop, but when the man allegedly raised the gun toward officers, they shot him.

Police said the man was shot by officers and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said Indian School Road was closed from 23rd Avenue to I-17. Travel on Indian School Road off the I-17 is restricted.

No officers or other people were injured.

Investigators are expected to be on scene for several hours.