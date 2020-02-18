SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A person has severe burns after a propane tank explosion in Scottsdale, firefighters said.

Emergency crews were called to the area of 90th Street and Shea Boulevard. Sky 12 video shows police cars parked outside HonorHealth Emergency Center.

Firefighters did not say what may have ignited the propane tank or whether the explosion happened at the emergency center.

The injured person was airlifted to a local burn facility for treatment, firefighters said.

