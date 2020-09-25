Person killed in crash near 26th St. & McDowell Rd.

Three other people were hurt in the crash.

PHOENIX — A person was killed in a vehicle crash in Phoenix Thursday night.

Police say two cars crashed near 26th Street and McDowell Road at about 9 p.m.

An adult driver in one of the cars was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. That person was the only one in that car.

There were three people in the other car. They were all hurt and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

There were traffic restrictions for 26th Street and McDowell Road.