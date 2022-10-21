Person hosptialized, another arrested after apartment fire in west Phoenix

Phoenix fire said the fire started near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road around 8:15 p.m. on Friday evening.

PHOENIX — One person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation and another was arrested following an apartment fire in west Phoenix Friday night.

Phoenix fire crews responded to the scene of a fire in the area of 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road around 8:15 p.m., the department said.

Crews found smoke coming from the entryway of a unit on the first floor, Phoenix fire said.

The Phoenix Police Department also responded to the fire and say a man started the fire in his unit. The fire then spread to neighboring units at the complex.

As officers were trying to get the man out of the structure, he refused and became aggressive with the officers and was arrested, police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital for his injuries.

No first responders were injured during the fire. Investigators are currently working to determine the cause of the fire.

MORE: Subscribe to 12News on YouTube

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Firefighters have extinguished an apartment fire near 19th Ave & Thunderbird Rd. On arrival, crews found smoke coming from the entryway of a 1st floor unit. One person was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. pic.twitter.com/FEui9QWpec — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) October 22, 2022

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.