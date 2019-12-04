GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Glendale Police Department is investigating after a person was struck by a train near 67th and Northern avenues early Friday morning.

That person, according to police, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police did not release the identity of the person hit or what led up to the incident.

Photos of the scene early in the morning showed a train stopped on the tracks. Police appeared to have taped off an area around the tracks and the stopped train. That train began to move again just after 7 a.m.

This story is developing and we will update it with more information when it becomes available.

Glendale police vehicle near the scene where a train hit a person on April 12, 2019.

Chris Latella / 12 News