GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Glendale Police Department is investigating after a person was struck by a train near 67th and Northern avenues early Friday morning.
That person, according to police, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police did not release the identity of the person hit or what led up to the incident.
Photos of the scene early in the morning showed a train stopped on the tracks. Police appeared to have taped off an area around the tracks and the stopped train. That train began to move again just after 7 a.m.
This story is developing and we will update it with more information when it becomes available.
Chris Latella / 12 News