PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a person was hit and killed by a car after running on I-17 Monday morning.

DPS says around 3 a.m. a car was heading eastbound on I-17 near 16th Street and hit a person that ran in front of it.

The driver attempted to avoid the person but could not, investigators say.

The person was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

