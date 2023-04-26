x
Person dies in fiery crash in Tempe

A crash near Scottsdale Road and Rio Salado Parkway left a person dead.
Credit: 12 News

TEMPE, Ariz. — A person has died after a fiery crash in Tempe.

Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, emergency crews responded to a crash near Scottsdale Road and Rio Salado Parkway. When they arrived on scene, authorities said they found a car on fire with a person still inside.

As crews worked the fire, they confirmed the person was dead. Investigators are on scene working to identify the cause of the crash.

The identity of the victim wasn't immediately released.

