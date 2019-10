A 15-year-old died in a crash on Greenway Road near Loop 303 in Surprise on Thursday.

Firefighters said the boy was crossing Greenway Road on a scooter when he was hit by a vehicle. He was dead when crews arrived at the scene.

The teen appeared to be in a crosswalk but it is not clear if the crosswalk said "go," firefighters said.

The Loop 303 off-ramp is closed at Greenway Road because of the crash.

No other information was immediately released.