PHOENIX — Fire crews responded to Desert Sands Middle School in Phoenix Friday afternoon when a student sprayed pepper spray into the air in a classroom.

Firefighters say three 13-year-old girls were experiencing mild itching from the indirect spray.

Parents were contacted to see whether they would like further evaluation for their children. No other injuries were reported.

It was not immediately clear whether the school allows pepper spray on campus.

Police are investigating the events surrounding the incident.