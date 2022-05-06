Peoria bus driver accused of running red light, hitting other cars

Peoria police said the school bus driver ran a red light on Wednesday. Five students were aboard the bus and none were injured in the crash.

PEORIA, Ariz. — Authorities said a Peoria Unified School District driver allegedly ran a red light at an intersection on Wednesday, resulting in a collision involving multiple vehicles.

The school bus passed through a red light at Cactus Road and 75th Avenue and struck at least three vehicles. One of the drivers of the other vehicles was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Peoria Police Department.

At least five students were aboard the bus at the time of the collision and none were injured, the school district said. Another vehicle was dispatched to the scene in order to transport the students to school, the district added.

Peoria police said officers did not detect any signs of impairment from the drivers but a citation was issued.

Peoria Unified had been grappling with a driver shortage at the start of this school year, which resulted in several bus routes getting canceled or rerouted.

