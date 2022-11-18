Peoria PD searching for baby taken by non-custodial parent

Brittany Roberts, the child's parent, allegedly took him despite not having parental rights.

PEORIA, Ariz. — Peoria police are looking for a woman who allegedly kidnapped her 18-month-old child Friday morning.

Brittany Roberts, 30, is the child's non-custodial parent and currently does not have parental rights since the baby is a ward of the state, police said.

Roberts had a supervised visit with the child Friday at about 10:30 a.m. near 89th and Peoria avenues. But she ended up fleeing with the 18-month-old in an unknown white truck driven by an unidentified woman.

Peoria police are in the midst of searching for Roberts and bringing the child safely back into custody.

Roberts is 5’6”, 145 lbs., with short brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last observed wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and dark-colored pants.

The child's name is Zachary Kaman-Moose. He has brown hair and blue eyes. Zachary was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, blue shoes, and dark-colored sweatpants.

Anyone with information can call the Peoria Police Department at (623) 773-8311 or 911 if it is an emergency.

Up to Speed

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.