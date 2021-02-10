Peoria police searching for missing teen

13-year-old Levi Fugitt was last seen at his school and did not return home on the bus as usual, according to the Peoria Police Department.

PEORIA, Ariz. — The Peoria Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing teenager.

Levi Fugitt, 13, was last seen at his school near 67th Avenue and Cactus Road on Oct. 1. He did not ride his usual bus home, according to Peoria police.

According to his caretakers, Fugitt has severe behavioral health issues requiring regular use of medication. They also said he can become aggressive.

Fugitt is described as a white male, 5-foot-4-inches, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown where he could have gone.

Anyone who sees Fugitt is encouraged not to approach him and to call the Peoria Police Department at 623-773-8311.

