PEORIA, Ariz. — A Peoria police officer was involved in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday, according to a police department spokesperson.

The officer was injured in a crash north of Deer Valley Road between Lake Pleasant Parkway and 91st Avenue.

The officer was taken to the hospital with significant injuries.

Peoria Police are investigating.

No other details have been released at this time.