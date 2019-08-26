A father was arrested early Monday morning after he left his 1-year-old child in a vehicle, according to the Peoria Police Department.

Juan Rodriguez Gonzalez, 31, faces one count of child abuse and two counts of endangerment.

Police say officers responded to check the welfare of a child around 1 a.m. who was being cared for by his father at an apartment complex near Olive Avenue and 107th Avenue.

A woman told officers the 1-year-old was in the care of Gonzalez. Police contacted Gonzalez, who initially denied have his son.

Police located the child in a non-running car in the apartment complex parking lot. The boy was responsive and alert and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The amount of time the child was in the car alone is unknown at this time.

Officers arrested Gonzalez and took him to jail.

Peoria PD said the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be added or changed.