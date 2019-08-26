A father was arrested early Monday morning after he left his child in a vehicle, according to the Peoria Police Department.

According to police, officers responded to check the welfare of a child who was being cared for by his father.

The child was found in a vehicle. Police said the boy was responsive and alert and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

According to police, it's unknown at this time how long the child was in the vehicle. Police said the child's father was arrested, but did not say what he was doing while the child was in the vehicle.

Peoria PD said the investigation is ongoing.