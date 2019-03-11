PEORIA, Ariz — Peoria Police Officer Bill Weigt's determination to recover was on display as he proudly held the American Flag, standing for the national anthem for the first time since a 2005 shooting left him paralyzed.

Weigt told 12 News this was a huge milestone for him, a moment of triumph physically, personally and professionally.

"Everybody here, from the second, I was shot has always been there," Officer Weigt said.

Weigt had a chance to hold the American Flag at the Special Olympics event and said pride is just part of his emotions as he stood with his newly formed Honor Guard.

"This was our first time as an honor guard presenting colors for anybody, since we've become an honor guard team, we had a little bit of nerves the four of us that went out there," he said.

The nerves didn't distract him from the one thing on his mind though.

"Don't drop the flag, just hold on, it wasn't heavy, it wasn't bulky, it was comfortable, doesn't matter, just don't drop the flag," he said.

It was an incredible moment for a man who was paralyzed after being shot in the line of duty in 2005, a daunting memory that he is constantly reminded of.

Weigt was responding to a homicide call and as officers were pursuing a vehicle, a suspect got out and shot at police.

"There's still times, it's always brought up, they have a thing with the new recruits, they want me to talk about the shooting it's always spoken about," he said.

Weigt still works for the Peoria Police Department, in their investigative division.

Regardless of the life-threatening experience, Weigt says he's right where he belongs.

"I come in, I do my job, I still love working with my brothers and sisters here and hopefully it doesn't stop anytime soon," he said.

He tells us, he is thankful for the opportunity to continue to represent the badge, the city of Peoria and this country.